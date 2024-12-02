American Express, BodesWell to expand into financial planning

The credit card company launched a pilot of its first self-service digital financial planning tool, dubbed ‘My Financial Plan (MFP)’. The six-month pilot kicked off on July 11 2021 with about 25,000 Amex cardmembers.

American Express invested in BodesWell in late 2020 via its venture arm, Amex Ventures. Since then, the financial services company teamed up with the startup to develop the financial planning tool for its users. The new product is designed to give users a complete picture of their financial health and help them make and achieve major life goals, such as buying a house or retirement.