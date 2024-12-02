American Express announces two digital integrations





The first offering, an integration with Concur Invoice for American Express Business or Corporate Card customers, helps automate the invoice management process. Concur Invoice allows businesses to capture and automate paper and electronic invoices using machine learning, then integrates those payments into a single system that reduces processing times.

The second solution offers small businesses access to digital expense reporting that enables American Express Business Card transactions to seamlessly flow into Concur Expense, creating a more efficient way for employees to manage and streamline expenses. Additionally, the integration of American Express GoTM virtual cards with Concur Expense, helps Corporate Card customers manage purchases made by contractors and employees.