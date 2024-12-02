American Express announces Coupa Pay Integration

The new payment integration with Coupa Pay, a set of payment and financial solutions within the Coupa BSM platform, is expected to first be available to American Express Corporate customers in the UK and Australia in late 2019 and the US in mid-2020. The partnership will give businesses the ability to better manage supplier payments.

Businesses will be able to use American Express virtual Cards to pay suppliers for spend that goes through the Coupa platform. Once the business' eligible American Express account is tied to Coupa Pay, virtual Cards can automatically be sent to authorized suppliers.