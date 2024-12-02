American Eagle Financial Credit Union selects Fiserv to transform its user experience





The credit union will utilise DNA from Fiserv to facilitate the integration of third-party solutions and to service small business banking accounts on the core system. DNA is a core account processing platform with an open architecture that assists financial institutions to integrate other solutions, bring products and services online, and add new functionalities using downloadable DNAapp.

According to Business Wire, AEFCU also chose to have Fiserv host the platform, leveraging outsourced expertise in regulatory compliance, security, and database management.