Amazon partners with Anthropic





Following this announcement, the companies are set to bring together their set of services, technologies, and expertise in order to design a safer generative artificial intelligence (AI). This will improve and accelerate the overall development process of Anthropic’s future foundation models, as well as make them widely accessible for global customers and clients of AWS.

In addition, Anthropic will leverage AWS Trainium and Inferentia chips in order to design, train, and deploy the foundation of its future modules while also being allowed to benefit from the price, scale, performance, and security of AWS. The firms aim to optimise the development of the Trainium and Inferentia technologies as well.

As AWS will become the primary cloud provider of Anthropic’s mission-critical workloads (including the safety research and the future foundation model development), the latter will focus on running the majority of its workloads on AWS.

More insights on the partnership

According to the press release, Amazon is set to invest up to USD 4 billion in Anthropic, as well as to have a minority ownership position in the overall company. Moreover, it will provide Anthropic with its developers and engineers in order to build the model with generative artificial intelligence capabilities, optimise the applications that already exist, and design net-new client experiences across Amazon’s businesses.

Anthropic will provide AWS users around the world with early access to its new features, as well as model customisation opportunities, and fine-tuning capabilities. The access to Anthropic's function modules will take place via Amazon Bedrock, AWS’s fully managed tool that was developed to offer secure access to multiple foundation models in the industry.

The companies will also provide resources that are set to improve the manner in which clients get started with Anthropic’s Claude and Claude 2 models on the Amazon Bedrock product. This includes the AWS Generative AI Innovation Center, where teams formed with AI experts will provide customers of all sizes with the needed information and tools to develop new generative AI-powered applications in order to develop their businesses and organisations.

Furthermore, clients will be enabled to automate tasks with the new generative AI-powered app, such as producing market forecasts, personalising education programs, developing research reports, or enabling new drug discoveries for healthcare.

Both Amazon and Anthropic will provide their services and expertise in order to improve the overall safety, security, and responsible development and deployment of artificial intelligence (AI).



Amazon’s recent strategy of development

Amazon had multiple partnerships and product launches in the last couple of months, covering several different geographic areas around the world.

The company announced its integration with the Buy with Prime application for Shopify in August 2023. The service offered Prime members the possibility to select Buy with Prime on a product’s detail page before the process of completing the order within Shopify’s Checkout.

Earlier in the same month, Amazon partnered with Banco Bradesco in order to launch a credit card offering in Brazil, representing an effort to expand its fintech capabilities and products in the region.

Throughout the collaboration, the bank was set to manage the card’s credit risks, while being able to use Mastercard’s benefits and services. The aim of the institutions was set on delivering an optimised customer experience for users in Brazil.



