Amazon in talks with JPMorgan Chase to develop checking account product

The banking product will be developed for Amazon users, according to people familiar with the matter.

The talks are in early stage and the Amazon checking account’s future is still not certain. From what other media outlets have reported, we know that the ecommerce company wants to develop a banking product for the younger generation and for those without a bank account.

The development of the checking account product does not mean that Amazon would become a bank. However, through it, the ecommerce company will be able to better immerse customers into the Amazon ecosystem.