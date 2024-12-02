Amazon, Emirates Islamic, and Mastercard have partnered to introduce the Amazon Credit Card with exclusive savings and lifestyle benefits for UAE users.

Following this announcement, the solution is expected to be available exclusively in the region of the UAE, being developed with a wide range of lifestyle benefits and offers. The credit card aims to make it easier for cardholders to enjoy optimised experiences, while also unlocking additional savings.

Furthermore, this addition to Emirates Islamic’s card portfolio focuses on the shared commitment of the institutions to provide customer-centric developments, while also responding to the overall growing demand for lifestyle-focused payment options in the UAE’s expanding digital retail landscape. The card combines Amazon’s secure shopping experience and vast selection, Mastercard’s payment services, and Emirates Islamic’s banking expertise in order to deliver value, convenience, and flexibility for shoppers in the UAE.

More information on the Amazon x Emirates Islamic x Mastercard partnership

According to the official press release, the Amazon Emirates Islamic Mastercard Credit Card will be free for life with no annual membership fees, while also providing customers with access to unlimited value back of up to 6% on their purchases on Amazon.ae and up to 2.5% on purchases elsewhere. This process will take place with benefits credited instantly and available to redeem as a discount on their next Amazon.ae purchase. At the same time, the Amazon Credit Card is set to prioritise an efficient and secure experience, with a fully digital application process, as well as a convenient digital-first card management and loyalty solution.

Furthermore, through the process of leveraging Mastercard’s improved tokenization technology, the new card is expected to provide peace of mind while transacting, reflecting the overall growing demand for financial solutions that align with consumers’ lifestyles. Cardholders will be given the possibility to earn unlimited value back on everyday spending across shopping, dining, travel, and more, with several benefits on international purchases, as well as the capability to also enjoy a bonus and access 0% instalment plans on Amazon.ae and additional select merchants.

Customers and users will be able to apply for the Amazon Credit Card in the following months.