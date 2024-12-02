Amadeus, US Bank deliver virtual payments technology to US travel agencies

As a result, Amadeus will launch Mastercard-branded Amadeus B2B Wallet in the US, a new virtual card solution that will enable its US travel agency.

Some features of Amadeus B2B Wallet:

• Unlike a traditional credit card, payment details are generated each time the travel agent requests creation of a virtual card. This enables travel agencies to streamline back office processes and control when their card is used and for what amount.

• Each payment transaction has a unique credit card number.

• Travel agents can replace payment methods such as invoicing, wire transfers, bank debit card, cheques and cash advances.

• Thanks to Mastercards global acceptance, travel agencies can pay suppliers almost anywhere in the world.

Amadeus B2B Wallet is currently being rolled out to select travel agencies in the US now, with wider availability to follow in the coming months.