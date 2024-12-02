Amadeus launches prepaid B2B wallet for travel payments

The wallet comprises two virtual cards linked to the same account. One card earns travel agencies a rebate on the amount spent, and the other helps avoid payment card surcharges applied by some travel providers. Both options are integrated with the selling interface, so payments can be made while booking a trip.

B2B Wallet Prepaid aims to complement Amadeus’ existing virtual credit card offer to offer travel agencies a full cash management solution. Agencies can use it for all their providers - from low-cost carriers, to car rental providers, hotels and more.