















As per the information detailed in the press release, the acquisition of Voxel supports Amadeus’ commitment to provide a simplified and convenient travel payment experience, while also complementing the company’s payments business, Outpayce, by improving its existing travel sellers’ product suite. Additionally, the move intends to focus on expanding Amadeus’ payments business in the hospitality industry.As an e-invoicing and B2B electronic payments specialist, Voxel provides its Bavel Platform which orchestrates an end-to-end electronic payment process. At the moment, more than 50,000 hotels, 1,000 tour operators and travel companies, and 3,000 restaurants and franchises, across 100 countries, leverage the capabilities of Voxel’s platform, which consists of Bavel Pay, Bavel Billing, and Bavel Procurement.

Amadeus’ development strategy

By integrating Voxel’s solutions into Amadeus’ existing offering, the company intends to provide an increased range of payment services for travel sellers and a more automated electronic manner for managing invoices for tour operators, TMCs, hotel aggregators, and hotels. Voxel’s acquisition is also set to help Amadeus better serve its corporate customers by further automating the business travel experience, including reservation, payments, and expense management. Due to this integrated technology, Amadeus plans to focus on enhancing its connection to the travel industry and minimising manual processes for a simplified and more convenient experience.



According to Amadeus’ officials, the acquisition of Voxel delivers a complementary portfolio of solutions that can enrich the company’s end-to-end offering, using technology to support the wider travel ecosystem and industry. As payments are present at every stage of the travel experience, the company intends to ensure integrated and efficient payments for its customers. Additionally, representatives from Voxel underlined that the current move assists both their company and Amadeus’ development strategy, while also further delivering automated technology to customers. By merging their capabilities and connections, the two companies focus on advancing payments in the travel segments.



Furthermore, officials from Outpayce highlighted that, since its inception, Amadeus’ payments business has been directing its resources onto solidifying the end-to-end offering, as well as developing an integrated payment ecosystem to which travel enterprises can connect and access fintech products. The acquisition also is set to see over 200 Voxel employees join Amadeus.