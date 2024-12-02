Alviere, Currencycloud to provide cross-border embedded finance solution

The partnership seeks to provide Alviere’s enterprise-class clients with the functionality of Currencycloud’s Spark solution – a multi-currency e-wallet with individual IBANs that allows customers to pay, hold, convert, and collect in as many as 38 currencies simultaneously. Alviere, through its Hive modular API technology, will be able to offer its large corporate clients the ability to embed financial services into their businesses and provide a full range of financial services to their customers.

The technology behind both companies, combined with the speed of integration allows Alviere to provide growth opportunities for their clients as they look to expand globally. The Currencycloud Spark solution has been incorporated into Alviere’s Hive solution and is now available to existing and new customers.