Although giant banks dominate, regional institutions appeal to customers

A study from customer transactions insight provider Javelin Strategy & Research reveals that regional providers, such as SunTrust and Regions Bank, scored top customer-satisfaction positions alongside the giant banks, even though their technology budgets are smaller, and their digital platforms are generally considered less comprehensive.

According to said Jim Van Dyke, CEO of Javelin Strategy & Research, results show that banks should be paying more attention to specific customer-satisfaction ratings when planning digital innovation.

The study benchmarks the following financial institutions’ digital banking offerings: Bank of America, BB&T, Chase, BBVA Compass, Capital One, Citibank, Citizens, Comerica, Fifth Third Bank, Key Bank, M&T, Navy Federal Credit Union, PNC Bank, Regions Bank, Santander Bank, SunTrust Bank, U.S. Bank, TD Bank, Wells Fargo, and USAA.