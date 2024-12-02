Alternative Payments launches DPMax





Following this announcement, the Open Banking platform DPMax is aimed at optimising the overall payments landscape. The solution was developed with Alternative Payments’ new technology, and it is expected to boost its local market presence and improve the manner in which US-based firms become more competitive in the global market.

Alternative Payments will focus on providing ecommerce businesses and companies with a secure payment solution that is also cost-efficient, relevant, and comprehensive, while also delivering improved coverage in the region of Europe. The financial institution will also prioritise the process of meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of its clients in an ever-evolving market, while also remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.







More information on the announcement

Alternative payment provider based in the US, Alternative Payments will continue to provide its expertise and suite of solutions in order to improve its customers’ transaction experience. The company will also focus on strengthening its security, reliability, and convenience so that it can remain a trusted partner for businesses that seek to streamline payment processes in a safe and efficient way.

DPMax Open Banking was designed in order to provide access to multiple banks, financial institutions, and firms that are already integrated into the system, resulting in a new payment method that is familiar to clients in the region of Europe. The platform is backed by the European Commission’s Open Banking Infrastructure, as it is expected to offer users the possibility to share their data securely so that they can benefit from a wider and more secure range of improved financial products.

As the payment services market has changed and developed significantly in recent years, Alternative Payments focused on delivering new advantages to US-based merchants in order to accelerate their growth process. At the same time, the financial institution will remain committed to improving the industry towards simple integrations, while also delivering chargeback-free solutions to clients. This process will take place while traders and businesses will be enabled to accept payments easily and securely through the use of a secure platform that requires only a simple integration.

Through the use of Open Banking, the platform is expected to reduce fraud and chargebacks, while also delivering real-time settlement options and a cost-effective service. At the same time, the goal of Alternative Payments will remain to provide merchants and customers with access to a simple and secure transaction method, which is expected to result in a trustworthy digital commerce environment.



