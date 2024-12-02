Alternative lender Capital on Tap expands to Spain using Marqeta API-powered platform

Capital on Tap will be using Marqeta to power payment processing for its small business credit card, offering a working capital facility of up to EUR 50,000 for small businesses. Capital on Tap’s new Spanish users will be provided with a new, Marqeta-powered credit card, offering small businesses a new way to fund their business.

The online onboarding processes mean customers don’t need to visit their bank and wait weeks for a response; instead, decisions on funding can be made within a day. In addition, Marqeta-powered credit cards provide more suitable lines of credit, while enabling customisation, expense tracking, and categorisations to meet the needs of small businesses.

Marqeta’s API-driven approach enabled Capital on Tap’s systems and developers to customise the card programmes to meet the needs of the Spanish market. The team was able to replicate its existing card programme in the UK with a few modifications - for example, switching currencies and lending criteria. This helped to ensure all customers and payments are configured and processed in the same way, through one central global platform.