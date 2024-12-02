Alternative investing startup iCapital Network receives 146 million

New investors Goldman Sachs, Affiliated Managers Group, Hamilton Lane and WestCap have also took part in the round in addition to existing backers BlackRock, UBS Financial Services, Blackstone Group and BNY Mellon. iCapital plans to use the new capital to enhance its platform technology and expand functionality.

iCapital Network is a New York-based company, which has developed a distribution, administration, and workflow platform for high net-worth access to alternative assets. The startup had previously only raised a total of USD 36.9 million in known funding since its 2013 inception, bringing its total raised to USD 183 million, according to Crunchbase data.

iCapital was founded with the goal of making high-quality alternative investments accessible to wealth advisors and their high-net-worth investors and enabling fund managers to reach new sources of capital, Crunchbase added. The startup’s flagship platform offers advisors and their high net worth clients access to a curated menu of private equity, hedge funds, and private credit investing opportunities.

Currently, the company has nearly 4,000 registered network members that include financial advisors, family offices, and individual investors. iCapital also has 57 white label partnerships.