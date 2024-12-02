Alphamatic uses Ariba Network for invoice automation

For years, processing purchase orders and invoices was a largely manual process at Alphamatic. This meant tons of paper that was difficult to track, errors that required lots of customer follow up and delays in payments. Consequently, Alphamatic decided to digitize things. The company joined the Ariba Network and began leveraging the cloud-based applications delivered on it to collaborate around purchase orders (POs) and invoices.

With approximately 1.7 million companies connected and transacting over USD 700 billion in commerce on an annual basis, the Ariba Network is a global business-to-business (B2B) trading platform.

Ariba is an SAP Company and a US collaborative business commerce and e-invoicing services provider. It operates the Ariba Network, which provides cloud-based applications, a community of partners through which companies can discover, qualify, connect and collaborate with trading partners as well as other services that are only available to members of the community, such as analytics, financing and ratings.

