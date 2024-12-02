Alpha Payments Cloud selects Avalaras sales tax automation software

As a result of this partnership, AlphaHub users will have access to AvaTax, Avalara’s sales tax automation functionalities, via their existing AlphaHub integration.

APC is a cloud-based payments solution provider and a payments ecosystem/product hub that connects acquirers, merchants, and product providers onto one single platform across 30 different payments related categories.

Avalara’s SaaS-based, sales tax and compliance automation software solutions span the compliance spectrum. Avalara is integrated with ERP and ecommerce software systems that serve small to medium sized businesses (SMBs). Founded in 2004 and privately held, Avalaras venture capital investors include Battery Ventures, Sageview Capital and other institutional and individual investors.

