Ally partners with Mastercard Vyze for retail financing

Ally's entrance into point-of-sale retail financing builds on its experience and growing footprint in healthcare and home improvement lending. Ally Lending will serve as the first instalment loan lender on the Vyze platform, giving retail merchants access to a financially stable lender for higher-ticket sale options.

On the Vyze platform, Ally Lending will offer an instalment lending solution with a range of consumer payment options, giving shoppers the purchasing power they need for big- and small-ticket goods and services. Ally Lending brings a digital application process to Vyze for purchases up to USD 40,000 with monthly fixed-rate instalment loans extending from 6 to 60 months, according to the official press release.