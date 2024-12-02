Ally Bank launches m-banking apps for Android tablet, Kindle Fire

The Android app is currently available to run on all devices, including the Samsung Galaxy and Google Nexus 7. The Kindle Fire app runs on the third generation Kindle Fire HD and Kindle Fire HDX tablets.

Incorporating native design and touch navigation, the apps provide an enhanced user experience for Ally Bank customers accessing online banking from a tablet device, as opposed to using a web browser. The new apps also provide expanded features, such as the ability to research products, view rates, open new accounts and review scheduled activity in a calendar format.