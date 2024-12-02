



By teaming up with the two national charities, allpay intends to advance its commitment to mitigating financial insecurity and facilitating social value in communities across the UK. Following a GBP 3,000 donation in July 2024 to each charity, the company pledged to collaborate with Turn2us and the WEA to assist individuals and communities facing financial insecurity and to promote adult education.











How allpay supports Turn2us and WEA’s missions

With a vision to enable all UK individuals to benefit from financial security, Turn2us is set to leverage allpay’s donation to further its allegiance to providing high-quality information and assistance to those grappling with economic insecurity. In addition, the donation is projected to support nearly 300 to 350 individuals and households via Turn2us’s information services, including Turn2us Helpline and Turn2us Benefits Calculator. The two solutions deliver information and tools that focus on allowing individuals to maximise their income, including access to welfare benefits and grants.



At the same time, being dedicated to making adult education available to all, the WEA aims to utilise the donation from allpay to fund educational sessions that enable individuals, especially those in low-income communities, to develop skills in employability, financial literacy, and digital literacy. Through this initiative, the charity is set to engage approximately 60 people in adult learning, with a minimum of 25 participants enrolling in further courses. By supporting education, allpay plans to contribute to individuals' personal and professional development, positively impacting their health and well-being.



Furthermore, the collaboration with Turn2us and the WEA aligns with allpay’s broader purpose to integrate social value into its operations and actively participate in the well-being of the communities it offers its services. In addition to the current contributions, the company intends to donate a percentage of its profits from specific contracts to these two charities. Through this, allpay aims to ensure ongoing support for individuals in need.