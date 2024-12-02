Allpay secures multi-million GBP government contract

The contract for ‘key payment facilitation/collection’ is based on an existing 12-year relationship between the business and the government department. Allpay says it currently collects more than GBP 31 million on behalf of the MoJ. Allpay currently works with several government departments, helping them with the collection and receipt of revenues.

The contract, which is potentially worth close to GBP 2 million, is guaranteed for two years, with a further two-year option. It covers the provision of payment cards, direct debit mandates, and barcoded payment methods, according to AltFi.