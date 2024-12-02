allpay partners with Crown Commercial Service





Following this announcement, in a significant development that showcased its commitment to service optimisation, allpay was appointed as an official supplier on both the Open Banking and the Fund Administration & Disbursement Services Dynamic Purchasing Systems (DPS) of the Crown Commercial Service.

The partnership is set to accelerate allpay’s commitment to delivering optimised and secure solutions that were designed in order to meet the evolving needs, preferences, and demands of central, as well as local government agencies.

More information on the announcement

allpay represents a firm that was developed in order to deliver straightforward and secure payment services, which are expected to ensure simplicity and safety in every transaction that its customers make. The aim of the company is to foster trust and reliability for its clients, while also remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.

The Crown Commercial Service’s Open Banking and Fund Administration & Disbursement Services Dynamic Purchasing Systems (DPS) were developed in order to facilitate secure and efficient financial payments that supported the operations held by the government. As an official supplier, allpay is expected to contribute its expertise and overall suite of solutions in order to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of government financial processes.

By delivering prepaid card disbursements within the public sector, allpay is expected to further solidify its position as a trusted partner in the areas of digital financial solutions, as well as fund disbursement services. This procedure is set to take place by securing a position on both systems in a secure and efficient manner. Throughout this collaboration, allpay positioned itself on both Dynamic Purchasing Systems, while the company will see this deal as an important opportunity in the process of advancing its Open Banking and fund disbursement products.

The allpay prepaid card was issued by the company’s Ltd under a license by Mastercard International Incorporated. The firm is also regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for the issuance of electronic money.



