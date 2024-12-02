Allied teams up with Tygfone to integrate digital payments solutions into its platform





Tyfone will integrate Allied’s digital payment solutions into its digital banking platform to deliver money movement options, allowing consumers and small business using Tyfone’s digital banking platform to make payments from within their financial institution’s digital or mobile banking environment.

Tyfone’s clients will have access to Allied’s suite of digital payment products, including PicturePay, a mobile click-and-pay app, FlexPay bill pay with eBills, A2A and P2P payments, small business payments, and loan payments from external lending institutions.