Allied Electronics to extend its use of Esker for automated AP

Previously, Allied was using Esker for basic “scan and file” functionality that allowed AP documents to be attached to transactions in the company’s SAP system. By extending its use of Esker within AP, Allied will now be equipped with functionalities such as automated workflow, data capture technology (e.g., OCR), 3-way match verification, accrual reporting, auto-approvals and others.

In addition to AP invoicing, Allied is currently using Esker to automate a number of other business processes and manual documents throughout its company, including outbound customer invoices, purchase orders, sales orders, quotes and customer sales tax certificates.

Esker provides document process automation services targeted at a variety of business processes from accounts payable and accounts receivable to sales order processing and procurement. Esker operates in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

In June 2015, SPI, an African utility software provider and the Southern African reseller for Esker, unveiled a new supplier self-service portal to complement its accounts payable automation solution.