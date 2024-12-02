Allied Bank, Infobip to offer WhatsApp banking in Pakistan

The move is set to strengthen the bank’s digital presence and offer its customers universal banking services, fit for today’s connected consumer expectations. Allied Bank is aiming to improve customers’ experience by offering digital banking services over WhatsApp channel. The chatbot will enable customers to request account balance inquiry, mini statement, and other services to explore discounts, offers, locate nearest ATM and branch on self-service basis.

The WhatsApp Banking service will offer customers a highly convenient and efficient platform with ease of communicating 24/7 over a secure platform using an encrypted messaging functionality. Allied Bank Limited also launched a voice-assisted banking service using Siri on myABL, its digital banking platform, few months ago.