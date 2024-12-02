Allica, MuleSoft partner to build a digital bank

SMEs account for three-fifths of employment in the entire UK private sector. With a focus on established SMEs (5-100 employees), Allica is on a mission to help them succeed. Allica Bank combined relationship banking with modern digital banking experiences to launch a new digital bank from scratch in under 12 months. By unlocking and integrating data across systems and applications, MuleSoft is helping Allica Bank gain a single view of its customers, according to the official press release.

With MuleSoft, Allica Bank plans to expand into new distribution channels and scale by continuing to work with third-party suppliers and partners to extend its suite of financial services products. For example, Allica Bank has been able to provide an omnichannel digital banking experience by working with banking technology partners, including Profile Software to support its savings accounts and commercial mortgage lending and Netsol to introduce asset finance for customers.