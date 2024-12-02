Allica Bank secures EUR 130.2 mln in Series B funding





The current round was led by Atalaya Capital Management alongside existing lead investor Warwick Capital Partners.

The fundraise follows Allica Bank’s recent acquisition of a EUR 710.5 million SME lending portfolio and 2,000 SME customers from AIB Group, which has decided to withdraw from the UK SME market.

The expansion of Allica’s proposition and direct lending offer will leverage the bank’s distinctive network of local relationship managers and expanding product suite, including the launch of its new Business Rewards Account in early 2022.