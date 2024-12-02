Allica Bank and ClearBank partner to augment banking for UK SMEs

ClearBank is a key enabler for Allica’s growth. ClearBank provides Allica Bank with client money accounts and access to UK payment schemes, including Faster Payments (FPS), CHAPS, and Bacs, powered by its API-first, cloud-native technology.











Allica launched its business current account to established businesses in late 2022, offering cashback rewards, no monthly fees, and relationship manager support, along with a 3% AER integrated instant-access Savings Pot. It can also offer quick and secure transactions using FPS, Bacs, and CHAPS. Allica believed it crucial to work with a provider that was closely aligned with its values and growth objectives to help it scale at pace.





Cooperation better serves UK SMEs

ClearBank works with 15 of the UK’s newest banks—rather than competing with its own clients, it is a stable and profitable ‘bank for banks’.

Officials from Allica Bank said that by offering a relationship-backed service, powered by modern technology, Allica is building the future of banking for established businesses. It is vital that we work with industry-leading partners that can grow with us as we scale. ClearBank is a leader in its field and is an obvious partner for us—we are on the same path both in growth trajectory, and in our values.

Also commenting on the partnership, ClearBank’s representatives said that with its focus on SMEs, Allica Bank is supporting the backbone of economy—and they’re committed to helping them boost business banking in the UK. They're providing the speed, flexibility, and security Allica Bank needs to offer the very best services to UK SMEs.

The two banks have been working together since July 2021. During that time both have announced that they have achieved profitability—with Allica being one of the fastest UK fintechs to ever achieve profitability—against the backdrop of a wider downturn in the fintech sector.

Allica Bank was founded to serve established UK SMEs (businesses with 10-250 employees) and provide them with tailored, human support, backed up with innovative banking technology, which established SMEs struggle to get from the big banks. It offers business current accounts and tailored lending products, powered by augmented lending technology, such as an automated, instant decision-in-principle for business mortgages. The fintech has had significant growth in 2022—including 534% revenue growth, reaching GBP 1.35 billion in lending, and a 76% increase in staff.