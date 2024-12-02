Allianz introduces new home insurance tiers for UK homeowners

Allianz’s new home insurance product is available through its website as well as price comparison websites. Fire, storm, flood, and subsidence cover are included as standard, with home emergency and legal expenses available as optional extras or as part of the gold tier.











To help customers choose the right insurance for their needs, buildings and contents insurance comes together as a package, but with varying levels of cover, including:

Alternative accommodation when the home is unfit to live in from events such as flooding and fire, starting from GBP 30,000 up to GBP 100,000 under the buildings insurance section, with rebuild costs ranging from GBP 500,000 to GBP 1 million;

Home contents are covered from GBP 50,000 under the bronze level, and up to GBP 150,000 under the gold level;

Bikes up to the value of GBP 350 are automatically covered under all three tiers, and under personal belongings cover customers can choose to specify which items to cover away from the home;

All customers can change their policy without admin fees and have access to a 24-hour UK claims line.





Allianz’s home insurance product is the one of latest UK personal lines offering. The company rebranded its digital car insurance product to Allianz in March 2024, and then in May 2024 moved its personal lines insurance broker business to the Allianz brand.

Commenting on this news, officials from Allianz said they’re happy to launch their new home insurance product into the UK personal lines market and provide more choice for customers who are looking for great value protection for their home. They want customers to feel in control, which is why at the touch of a button they can manage their policy online and make changes without admin fees. They also understand customers may want to speak to someone to make a claim, which is why their product comes with a 24-hour UK claims line which is simple and straightforward to use.