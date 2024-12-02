Allianz Direct partners with ING





Following this announcement, Allianz Direct insurance services are set to be available through the ING application and website started from mid-2024. The policies are expected to roll out in phases, as Duch clients and customers will be enabled to go to ING and take out auto, van, corporate, and professional liability insurances.

The process of taking out Allianz Direct’s business insurance products will be fully digital, and users will be given the possibility to access insurance quickly and securely on ING’s platforms. At the same time, the partnership will optimise and accelerate the development procedure of Allianz Direct, as the company will also focus on its expansion throughout Europe.







ING’s recent partnerships and developments

ING had multiple collaborations, developments, and launches in the last couple of months, covering several different geographic areas around the world.

In April 2023, ING Germany announced its decision to add a sustainable option to its current account, which enabled clients and customers to use the `Girokonto Future` account for an additional euro a month. This took place for all user deposits that were matching with social and ecological financing and investments. The basis for leveraging the funds was set on sustainability criteria that was specially developed for an account, which considered the UN principles and requirements for responsible banking, as well as the ones that were based on the EU taxonomy in terms of content.

According to the press release published at the time, ING was working with the social impact company share for the `Girokonto Future`. This share also received a subsidy of EUR 1 per month from ING for each cardholder and customer. Following this announcement, clients were enabled to choose freely which share project was expected to be funded with the amount.

Earlier in March 2023, ING announced its strategic deal with Canada-based Open Banking solutions provider Salt Edge in order to expand its Open Banking use cases. Following this partnership, ING was set to focus on a more client-oriented approach, while also expand its coverage. In addition, the company was allowed to serve more customers in key markets by developing its range of services.

At the same time, both firms focused on optimising and developing a new range of Open Banking use cases for small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) use cases, from multiple industries, corporates, as well as individual end-users.