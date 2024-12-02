Allfunds Tech Solutions partner with Ardan International





Following this announcement, Allfunds Tech Solutions developed a multi-asset, secure, and efficient research center that will be available exclusively for Ardan’s advisors, an improvement of Allfunds integrated ecosystem, the Allfunds Connect. The service was designed in order to give customers the possibility to compare funds and access an equity research center that could draw information from external market data vendors and providers. Moreover, Allfunds Connect also represents a comprehensive tool for advisers who need to improve the manner in which they make the right investment choices for their clients.

In addition, the customers were provided with optimised and advanced features, as well as advisors that could easily monitor a vast selection of approximately 190,00 mutual funds, and ETFs. At the same time, the companies will focus on simplifying decision-making processes in the overall portfolio management.

Ardan International represents a valued and long-standing customer of Allfunds, which also benefited from the comprehensive, effective, and secure range of solutions available as a one-stop shop for wealth professionals. The newly optimised research center focuses on Allfunds’ strategy of improving its customers’ experience by meeting their needs, preferences, and demands in an ever-evolving market, while also remaining compliant with the requirements and laws of the industry. Furthermore, the company will continue to adapt and offer customised services in order to optimise its overall product offerings and capabilities.







Allfunds’s recent strategy of development

B2B WealthTech platform for the fund management industry Allfunds had multiple collaborations and launches in the last couple of months, covering several different geographic areas globally.

Allfunds announced its partnership with China PA Security Company Limited in December 2023, aiming to optimise its fund product services and overall wealth management business in the region of Hong Kong. Allfunds was set to accelerate the expanding process of China PA Securities HK over its overseas fund solutions, as well as to offer its comprehensive fund coverage locally (including global and Hong Kong domiciled funds, private market funds, money market funds, and more).

According to the press release published at the time, the collaboration also aimed to optimise the onboarding process for new funds houses and funds for China PA Securities HK.

Earlier in November 2023, Allfunds received its authorisation to operate as a Third Country Branch in the region of the UK, which focused on strengthening its overall business footprint in the market. Following this announcement, Allfunds’ UK firm was set to be dual-regulated by both the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which anticipated the end of the Temporary Permission Regime for UK branches of EEA-regulated companies.



