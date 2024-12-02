



As part of their partnership, Allfunds and Google Cloud intend to provide enhanced solutions to the former’s network of distributors and fund houses, delivering improved features, increased security, and tools that can address the difficulties of fund distribution. The alliance is set to focus on driving data and AI innovation, which can enable Allfunds to develop new financial information products and foster additional growth opportunities, as well as create a secure, scalable, and sustainable technological architecture to support the company’s operational expansion and migration to cloud services.











Allfunds – Google Cloud collaboration objectives

By joining forces, Allfunds and Google Cloud aim to work towards improving all end clients’ access to advanced data analytics tools, which comes as an addition to Allfunds' current offering. Fund houses are set to receive the capability to gain deeper insights into investor behaviour, market trends, and risk profiles, enabling a more informed decision-making process for product development, portfolio optimisation, and distribution strategies. In addition, the partnership intends to deliver accelerated access to critical data to distributors, as well as to provide simplified operations, and increased scalability. This is achieved through the infrastructure and technical architecture optimisation enabled by Google Cloud.



Moreover, representatives from Allfunds underlined that the company is committed to providing improved services, by developing in-house solutions with its team or in collaborations with other firms operating in the industry. Google Cloud’s officials mentioned that the current move supports the enhancement of the financial services field with cloud and AI technologies. Additionally, the partnership with Allfunds is set to assist its innovation journey with Google Cloud’s AI technologies and its secure and scalable infrastructure. The two companies' collaborative efforts aim to allow Allfunds’ clients to receive the tools and insights they require to make better decisions and increase growth.