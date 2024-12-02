Allahabad Bank has merged into Indian Bank

In addition, changes made in IFSC code, mobile banking app, cheque book and passbook of Allahabad Bank account holders have come into effect from 15 February 2021.

After this bank merger, there are now only 4 banks left in the country, and a transformation has begun for the customers of the bank whose bank was merged with the other entity. Customers will now have to use the new IFSC code for money transfer. Allahabad Bank account holders will have to download the indOASIS app for online banking.

Despite online banking operations have changed, cheque books have not been deactivated. Allahabad Bank's check books will continue to work for the next 6 months or until the cheque is over. In addition to the cheque book, ATMs will also be active for 6 months as before.

The bank’s website will provide full knowledge of the new rules to the account holders and knowhow on where they can update the old bank related papers.