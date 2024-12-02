Alkami's Mobile Banking Platform certified by J.D. Power





Following this announcement, the certification is expected to provide the financial institution with the needed capabilities to meet the standards in mobile user experience, which was set by market leaders across several categories.

In addition, the company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and users in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.











More information on the announcement

J.D. Power represents a global company focused on customer insights, advisory services, as well as data and analytics. The firm leverages big data, artificial intelligence (AI), and algorithmic modeling offerings in order to understand client behavior. J.D. Power delivers incisive industry intelligence on user interactions with brands and products.

Currently, the digital banking experience ranks as an important attribute for customers and clients in determining their overall optimised financial provider.

As the first qualification criterion is set to be included in the certification program, the technology providers’ applications are expected to rank among top performers in the most recent J.D. Power North America Mobile App Satisfaction Index. According to the official press release, SM Benchmark rankings were based on the overall customer satisfaction with the mobile app experience for 259 brands across 11 industries.

At the same time, qualifying brands will need to pass a rigorous evaluation of 146 mobile app experiences and operational practices conducted by J.D. Power. These mobile practices were designed in order to include, but not be limited to product development and building, end-user understanding, data, client relationship, vision, and overall mobile application performance.