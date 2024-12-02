Alkami Technology acquires data analytics company Segmint

Consideration is set to USD 135.5 million payable in cash on closing. Segmint provides data insights to US financial institutions based on account and transaction data. Alkami said it expects Segmint to contribute approximately 7 million of revenue and an immaterial amount of adjusted EBITDA to its FY 2022.

Segmint applies machine learning to transaction data to help FIs better understand their account holders and automates messaging with personalization across multiple channels. Closing of the transaction is expected on 30 June 2022.