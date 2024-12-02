Alkami partners with Chimney for digital banking solutions





This partnership aims to help financial institutions provide homeowners with the financial tools, data, and insights they need to manage their financial assets within digital banking. As per an official press release, by combining financial health data and property data, Alkami, and Chimney can help financial institutions drive user engagement, gain insights into competitive relationships, inform product offers, cross-sell, and verify property data faster than before. Moreover, Chimney's solution covers 98% of residential properties.









Home equity loans or lines of credit

Chimney is a platform that provides homeowners with actionable advice about their home value, home equity, borrowing power, and personalised loan offers, regardless of which financial institution holds their mortgage. The company came on a market where many financial institutions used manual methods to activate property data, which limited their ability to provide personalised loan offers and engage homeowners. This often led to homeowners searching for third-party real estate websites to track their home value resulting in them being targeted with a competitive offer.

As consumers evaluate their credit options, a significant portion interested in home equity loans or lines of credit often bypass their local financial institution when researching products. On this note, Chimney stated the company reorganised the way financial institutions can leverage property data to keep homeowners engaged with the digital banking experience by delivering home valuations and customised offers in-platform. These changes enable them to compete in the home equity space and set them on the path towards primary financial institution status.

Following this announcement, Alkami stated that this partnership with Chimney unlocks new growth opportunities and aims to improve account holder experiences. In addition, Chimney's platform provides a tool that supports homeowners' financial journeys and deepens relationships.





Alkami previous partnerships

Cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for banks and financial institutions in the US, Alkami Technology aims to enable clients and customers to develop in the industry securely, as well as build digital communities and adapt to the ever-evolving market. The firm had multiple collaborations and product launches in the last couple of months, covering several different geographic areas around the world.

At the end of 2023, Alkami collaborated with Quontic Bank to launch the Alkami Digital Banking Platform, for an improved user experience and wider partner network. Through the use of the Alkami Digital Banking Platform, Quontic Bank and its customers will be able to benefit from optimised account opening capabilities, as well as data analytics which can be utilised to drive improved engagement. Earlier the same year, the company announced its partnership with Plaid to enable bank and financial institution clients in the region of the US to access the latter’s direct API services.



