



The collaboration will see Kemba Credit Union implement Alkami's digital banking platform for retail and business members.











The new platform aims to better member experience by offering intuitive self-service tools, improved engagement, and advanced fraud detection capabilities. It provides a unified experience for retail and business banking, supporting Kemba Credit Union’s goals of driving deposit growth, expanding cross-sell opportunities, and boosting member loyalty.

Alkami’s solution also includes extensibility features, such as a software development kit (SDK) and APIs, allowing Kemba Credit Union to tailor the platform to specific member needs and integrate with broader fintech services.





Mid-sized banks accelerate digital transformation with cloud and API solutions

In the financial services sector, the push for digital transformation has become a strategic imperative, especially among mid-sized banks and credit unions. As of 2023, 71% of global businesses have become digital, driven by increasing consumer demand for simple, user-friendly experiences. A study by Onfido shows that 8 out of 10 consumers prefer a full digital banking experience, a trend that accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic and shows no sign of slowing down.

To stay competitive, mid-sized banks and credit unions invest heavily in modern, cloud-based solutions that offer a unified user experience across retail and business banking. Additionally, better security measures, such as advanced fraud detection and AI-driven monitoring, are becoming critical components.

The adoption of API-based connectivity and extensibility solutions is another key trend driving this digital shift. APIs allow financial institutions to integrate with third-party fintech services, enabling them to expand their service offerings and stay agile in a fast-evolving landscape. This trend underscores a broader move towards Open Banking, where simple integration across the fintech ecosystem can significantly improve customer satisfaction and provide a competitive edge in an increasingly digital marketplace.