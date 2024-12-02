Alizz Islamic Bank rolls out e-wallet solution

Customers are able now to transfer funds from their wallet to other wallets in Oman via a phone number with no need to enter the account number, irrespective of the cellular carrier or bank they use. The feature is available 24/7, on weekends and public holidays as well.

The solution allows transfer of cash up to OMR 500 into customer’s e-wallets via the Alizz Islamic Bank mobile banking app for zero transfer fees. The app is available on both iOS and Android platforms. The mobile banking application has a simple in-app self-registration process and provides customers with services such as QR code login to web banking, funds transfers, utility bill payments and much more. The app is 3D Touch enabled and is the first mobile banking app in Oman to offer in-app notifications for new transactions, and payment reminders.

The launch of the ‘Alizz Wallet’ coincides with the government’s plan to promote digital operations across the country.