This collaboration with IBM aligns with Alinma’s 2025 Transformation Strategy, which aims to generate new revenue streams and provide corporate customers and fintech partners with seamless access to digital banking solutions.











Alinma Bank’s solution for digital banking in Saudi Arabia

This move supports the Kingdom's Vision 2030, which focuses on digital transformation and innovation, and aims to improve Alinma Bank's IT infrastructure and launch an API Platform. The company’s current API is an important component within the bank’s architecture, supporting most of the banking channels from retail to B2B.

Through IBM Cloud Pak for Integration, IBM API Connect, Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud, and IBM DataPower, Alinma’s platform aims to offer a secure and scalable infrastructure for fintech and SMEs, improving user experience and expanding the bank’s reach in the sector.

The platform’s launch optimised the integration of internal systems, including onboarding, pricing, and payment processes. IBM's API Connect, the central solution in this architecture, is simplifying complex setups to provide consistent and reliable services that offer compliant data access across all channels by leveraging IBM's Cloud Pak for Integration.

IBM’s API Connect, along with the deployment capabilities of Red Hat OpenShift, allows the bank to maintain a secure, centralised repository for financial data while ensuring compliance and consistency throughout its API lifecycle.

Alinma is committed to offering solutions that help its customers and partners grow. This launch highlights this vision by providing its corporate customers and fintech partners with competitive, secure, and accessible digital services.

IBM aims to provide solutions that contribute to the Kingdom’s vision and meet its client’s needs. The company sees this collaboration as a step forward towards this goal. The partnership on the API monetisation platform offers greater potential for Saudi fintechs and SMEs in the increasingly digital landscape.