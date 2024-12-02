Align Commerce launches payment rail in China

With the value of bilateral trade between the US and China surpassing USD 555 billion in recent years, businesses in both countries will now reap the benefits of Align Commerce’s multi-rail technology that combines the blockchain with traditional payments, simple invoicing and real-time payments tracking.

Align Commerce is engaged in actively disrupting the outdated international payments industry by providing alternatives for small businesses to make international payments with its proprietary technology, which uses the blockchain to send and receive money across borders and currencies. The Align Commerce platform aims to cut through time-consuming red tape and excessive fees that burden users of traditional wire services, .