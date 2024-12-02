Align Commerce introduces tiered pricing for its cross-border payments service

The new tiered pricing structure, implemented in response to growing demand by customers sending high-value payments via Align’s proprietary “multi-rail” system, provides greater flexibility and augments the 1.9 percent flat fee that had previously been applied to all cross-border transactions. Transactions can now be done for 1.5 percent, with new enterprise pricing applied to amounts above USD 50,000.

Serving the small- and medium-sized business (SMB) community, Align Commerce offers a competitive alternative to traditional bank wire transfers for customers making international payments of any amount.

Align Commerce aims at fixing the opaque, expensive and time-consuming methods of sending funds overseas through banks and traditional payment providers by pioneering its multi-rail platform that uses blockchain technology to send payments across borders and currencies.

Align Commerce’s move to tiered pricing follows shortly after the company announced in March the opening of its Brazil corridor, and in February that it had launched its payment rail in China.