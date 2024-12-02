Alibaba and UBM join hands for B2B trading

The alliance will begin with pilot programmes introducing Alibaba B2B business units online transactional platforms and business portals for companies participating in select UBM Asia trade fairs. Cross promotional marketing, match-making services and audience development of the two companys brands and networks will be another key aspect in working towards the longer term goal of creating the next generation of on and offline trade experiences.

The collaboration will start with promotions of the UBM fairs to both parties respective trade audiences and Alibaba will begin offering their Trade Assurance service onsite to select exhibitors. Alibabas Trade Assurance service allows participating suppliers to offer guarantees on order quality standards and on-time shipment.