Aliaswire introduces new invoicing capabilities





The features address the requirements of business-to-business (B2B) customer relationships and transactions in manufacturing and distribution.

Offered exclusively through bank partners, DirectBiller manages the entire end-to-end process from invoicing through payment reconciliation, integrating with business ERP systems and their banks’ treasury management systems. The platform can pull, present, and manage complex B2B invoice data from different sources, incorporating disputes, credit memos, and daily net settlement of surcharge and convenience fees. DirectBiller also offers Request-for-Pay using the RTP network to enable customers to manage their credit levels and assure the timely delivery of inventory and supply.

Aliaswire is a fintech company that supports financial institutions and merchant services providers with bill pay through DirectBiller and small business credit solutions through PayVus.