Aliaswire announces new Multi-Payer capability





Offered through bank partners, DirectBiller equips property managers to offer custom-branded billing and payment experiences to their clients. The new Multi-Payer feature enables residents in the same household to log in separately to make payments against their shared account including rent, dues, service fees, security deposits, and more. They can also see their payments posted in real-time. The new offering encourages on-time payments while also streamlining administrative tasks for property managers and their finance staff.

DirectBiller manages the entire end-to-end process from tenant invoicing through payment reconciliation integrating with property management firms’ ERP systems and their banks’ treasury management systems. It also offers tenants a variety of convenient modern payment methods including web, mobile, Text2Pay, CSR, and IVR.

In addition to the new Multi-Payer capability, other features in DirectBiller for Property Management include support for Multiple Properties, as DirectBiller can support individual properties as separate entities and link each one to the corporate entity. It also includes consolidated payments on one site, as property managers can have a single payment site for multiple properties. This site provides one selection of tender types and fee rules, and property managers can receive one consolidated reconciliation file.