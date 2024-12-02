Algeco automates its accounts receivable process with Esker

Esker’s Accounts Receivable solution has enabled Algeco to automate the delivery of 400,000 customer invoices annually via any channel (e.g. post, email, public administration platforms and EDI), improve productivity and increase customer satisfaction.

The move to implement an automated AR solution supported Algeco’s overall global digitalization strategy. Already an Esker Mail Services customer in Southern Europe and England since 2011, the decision to extend its relationship with Esker came naturally. Algeco was facing a multitude of challenges that pushed the company towards automation, including: Increased customer demands regarding invoice reception channels (e.g., EDI for large accounts and specific platforms for public administrations), the need to harmonize and centralise invoicing processes (certain invoices were sent by an external service provider and others managed directly by Algeco agencies).