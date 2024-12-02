



This strategic move aims to modernise the bank’s services, offering faster, more efficient banking solutions while expanding Aldermore's ability to scale and grow customer deposits.











As part of its modernisation strategy, Aldermore will implement Temenos Business & Corporate Enterprise Service to accelerate its time to market. The solution will enable the bank to deploy new business savings products with efficiency and flexibility. By leveraging Temenos’ end-to-end service for business and corporate banking, Aldermore will be able to use pre-configured, proven capabilities to deliver high-quality financial products quickly.

The bank plans to migrate its existing business savings accounts to Temenos after launching the new products. This move will consolidate Aldermore's systems, replacing multiple legacy platforms with a unified cloud-based solution that meets the highest security standards. As a result, the bank can increase operational efficiency and continue delivering customer-focused banking experiences.





Aldermore Bank’s aims to serve underserved small businesses

Aldermore, part of the First Rand Group, one of Africa’s largest financial services providers, offers specialist lending and savings solutions. With total assets of GBP 20.5 billion, the bank serves a wide range of customers, including SMEs, homeowners, landlords, and intermediaries. Its mission is to provide underserved customer groups with access to financial products that meet their specific needs.

With Temenos Business & Corporate Enterprise Service, Aldermore will benefit from advanced automation, enabling the bank to easily configure banking services tailored to its customers' unique requirements. Temenos’ pre-packaged solutions, designed specifically for the UK market, ensure a fast and simple deployment process. Aldermore can scale its offerings in response to customer demand, leveraging a modern, proven solution for future growth.

By choosing Temenos SaaS, Aldermore positions itself for accelerated growth and better customer experiences, paving the way for ongoing innovation and success in the small business sector.