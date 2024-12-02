Alchemy teams up with Flinks





This partnership enables Alchemy’s clients to verify their customer’s financial accounts and transaction history, and leverage data analytics to assess risk, income, fraud, and more. Flinks’ data analytics engine extracts model-ready insights tailored for lenders, helping them make sense of borrowers’ income, liabilities, cash flow, and more.

Flinks’ insights provide visibility over trends such as account balance and debit activities, as well as utility and loan payments, with the ability to identify lenders already providing mortgages, student loans, micro loans.

This combined solution brings about an alternative to the financial account aggregation market. With Flinks’ data analytics engine, Alchemy’s clients will have an advantage in measuring a borrower’s ability to pay.