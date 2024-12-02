Alchemy, LoanPaymentPro partner for real-time payment solutions

The partnership will enable access to features such as debit card validation, real-time push-to-card funding, debit card acceptance, ACH, and remotely created checks. Alchemy and LoanPaymentPro revealed they have integrated at various levels through their secured, real-time APIs, according to crowdfundinsider.com.

Founded in 2018, Alchemy is an infrastructure company that powers fintech and banks with an end-to-end cloud-based SaaS solution. The company’s system is white-labeled and customisable, serving customers worldwide. Alchemy added it further streamlines the lending processes using mobile and online portals, custom APIs, fraud prevention tools, and simplified user and customer interfaces.