Alba Bank supports SME lending by tapping nCino

Through this partnership, the nCino Cloud Banking Platform, as a secure cloud-based solution, will assist Alba in achieving a streamlined end-to-end lending process, encompassing loan application to fund disbursement. As Alba expands, the platform provides a scalable SME lending framework, aligning with the bank's commitment to swift lending decisions.

Integrated with Alba's core banking engine, the nCino platform facilitates the submission of loan applications, progress monitoring, and digital sharing of loan decisions. This integration aims to reduce the time from application to review by Alba's underwriting team, contributing to quicker approvals.

Alba, having received its banking license earlier in 2023 from the UK Prudential Regulatory Authority (PRA) and the FCA, is currently in the mobilisation phase, focusing on building its team, operations, and infrastructure. Pending full regulatory approval, the partnership with nCino positions Alba to be technically and operationally prepared to commence lending on day one.

In the company press release, officials from Alba Bank talked about this new partnership and highlighted the capabilities of the nCino banking platform as well as its potential to support Alba Bank's end-to-end lending needs. In turn, representatives from nCino expressed pride in partnering with Alba Bank to improve SME banking. They emphasised that nCino's technology is robust and adaptable, designed to support emerging banks such as Alba, as well as large established incumbents seeking innovation and modernisation.

More information about Alba Bank

Alba Bank was established with the mission of providing commercial finance to underserved SMEs in the UK. Unlike the prevalent trend of remote contact centres adopted by major banks, Alba Bank is in the process of establishing a network of regional commercial finance experts to work closely with SMEs as they navigate their growth journey.

In October 2023, Alba Bank collaborated with ClearBank, a cloud-based banking platform, to facilitate near real-time payments. The partnership's primary objective was to enhance payment management services for Alba Bank's customers. Through this partnership, Alba Bank harnessed the combined capabilities of ClearBank and Mambu, utilising a unified API integration. This integration allowed Alba Bank to provide near real-time payment solutions to its customers. The partnership granted Alba Bank access to diverse payment schemes such as Bacs, CHAPS, and Faster Payments, ensuring secure and swift transaction processing.