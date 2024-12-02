Alba Bank partners with Mambu





Throughout this partnership, Alba Bank will leverage Mambu’s cloud banking platform in order to manage its lending solutions, alongside its retail and business deposits. By integrating the cloud banking platform, Alba Bank will be given the possibility to have a composable and secure approach to managing its services, as well as optimising its overall agility and speed to market. This aims to provide small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with an improved development process.

Alba Bank is set to continue its process of providing commercial finance to UK SMEs, which remain underserved by multiple financial institutions in the region. The aim of the partnership is to meet the needs, expectations, and priorities of the SMEs while remaining compliant with the requirements and laws of the region.







Mambu’s recent partnerships and strategy of development

Cloud banking platform Mambu announced multiple collaborations and launches in the last couple of months, covering several different geographic areas around the world.

In August 2023, the Bank INA chose Mambu’s cloud-native core banking platform as its technology foundation, as it aimed to bring new digital banking solutions to Indonesia. Mambu’s cloud-native platform was set to enable banks and financial institutions to archive fast and secure scalability, as well as to swiftly introduce new digital banking products in a matter of weeks.

As a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) banking platform designed in the cloud, Mambu’s modular approach was set to improve the manner in which banks rolled out innovative banking products and tools, personalised and customised in order to match the needs, preferences, and expectations of their clients, while also remaining compliant with the requirements and laws of the industry.

Earlier in July 2023, Germany-based climate engagement service ecolyitiq announced its partnership with Mambu in order to deliver climate action tools for financial institutions. Throughout this collaboration, ecolytiq’s climate engagement product suite was set to be made available on the Mambu marketplace, which served several end users around the world. Furthermore, the strategic deal aimed to offer financial services providers more options and opportunities to engage with sustainable banking.

ecolytiq focused on addressing evolving customer needs by offering solutions that catered to a fresh wave of environmentally conscious finance. Mambu’s modular banking product allowed a smooth and secure integration with ecolytiq through APIs, which was set to enable commercial clients to benefit from climate-friendly initiatives on their own terms.